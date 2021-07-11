Gladewater police chief says vehicle found in river reported stolen in February

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - After Gladewater police officers investigated the car found submerged in the Sabine River, they found that it had been reported stolen in February.

The Gladewater Police Chief told KLTV News Sunday that the car found in the Sabine River was reported stolen in February.

According to a Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife game warden and the tow truck crew who pulled the vehicle from the river, no one was in the car when it was found.

According to a post on the Gladewater Fire Department’s Facebook page, GFD firefighters, Gladewater police officers, and Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens were on hand when a towing company pulled the vehicle out of the river Saturday.

“PD will be handling any investigation related to this call if needed,” the Facebook post stated.

Source: Gladewater Fire Department Facebook page (Gladewater Fire Department Facebook page)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.