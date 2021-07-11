Firefighters from area fire departments extinguish fire at Lindale restaurant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews from the Lindale and Dixie fire departments battled a fire that broke out at the Posados restaurant in Lindale Sunday morning.

The restaurant is located at 3201 Main Street in Lindale. Currently, emergency personnel have closed both sides of West. Continental Boulevard.

Lt. Troy Pritchard with the Lindale Fire Department said fire crews were alerted to a fire at the Lindale Posados at about 10:13 a.m. Sunday. The caller reported smoke and flames coming from the building’s roof.

Pritchard said no injuries were reported. All of the employees were evacuated, and no customers were at the restaurant yet.

In all, 10 trucks from the Lindale, Dixie, Red Springs, and Mineola fire departments responded to the fire, which is now out. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to the fire. Working together, the fire crews managed to put the fire out in about 25 minutes.

A fire official at the scene said they are now moving in to the investigation phase to see how the fire started.

“The investigation is just beginning,” said Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks. “We will not have any information until tomorrow.”

Brooks said the fire started in the upper part of the building. He added that the bottom portion of the building suffered some water damage and will require some clean-up.

Employees told KLTV News that the restaurant will remain closed today, and they will take it a day at a time to figure out when Posados will reopen.

