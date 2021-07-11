East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

4 arrested on weapons charges amid All-Star Game events

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Four people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a “report of a suspicious occurrence” at a downtown Denver hotel that is close to several events planned in conjunction with the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game, police say.

Officers responding to a tip searched two rooms at the Maven Hotel a block from Coors Field on Friday night. Three men and a woman in their 40s were arrested, and two vehicles were impounded to be searched for evidence, Denver police say.

The men are being investigated for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and the woman, who has a separate warrant, is being investigated on a drug charge.

No other information was released, and police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

“The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety,” police said in a statement, adding that visitors should always be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious or illegal behavior.

Coors Field will host the All-Star Game on Tuesday, but festivities have been underway in and around the ballpark and downtown for the last several days.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City
RSV cases rise in East Texas
East Texas doctors report rise in RSV cases
A car was found submerged in the Sabine River near Gladewater. (Source: Gladewater Fire...
Vehicle found in Sabine River near Gladewater
Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution KTRE
Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution
Drivers should avoid the area.
Tyler police, fire, EMS working wreck in intersection of Old Jacksonville, Grande

Latest News

Marshall police investigating fatal wreck on Victory Drive
The serpent's escapade is now leading to charges and possible changes.
Authorities take 75 snakes from man whose cobra got loose in N.C.
The Bootleg Fire in Klamath County, Oregon, more than doubled in size overnight Saturday.
Fires rage in several states as heat wave broils US West
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
The serpent's escapade is now leading to charges and possible changes.
75 snakes seized from N.C. man after cobra gets loose