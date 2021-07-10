Vehicle found in Sabine River near Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle has been found in the Sabine River in the Gladewater area.

According to a post on the Gladewater Fire Department’s Facebook page, GFD firefighters, Gladewater police officers, and Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens were on hand when a towing company pulled the vehicle out of the river Saturday.

The vehicle appears to be a black passenger car. GFD’s Facebook post did not say if anyone was found in the vehicle.

“PD will be handling any investigation related to this call if needed,” the Facebook post stated.

Source: Gladewater Fire Department Facebook page (Gladewater Fire Department Facebook page)

