East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Vehicle found in Sabine River near Gladewater

A car was found submerged in the Sabine River near Gladewater. (Source: Gladewater Fire...
A car was found submerged in the Sabine River near Gladewater. (Source: Gladewater Fire Department Facebook page)(Gladewater Fire Department Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle has been found in the Sabine River in the Gladewater area.

According to a post on the Gladewater Fire Department’s Facebook page, GFD firefighters, Gladewater police officers, and Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens were on hand when a towing company pulled the vehicle out of the river Saturday.

The vehicle appears to be a black passenger car. GFD’s Facebook post did not say if anyone was found in the vehicle.

“PD will be handling any investigation related to this call if needed,” the Facebook post stated.

Source: Gladewater Fire Department Facebook page
Source: Gladewater Fire Department Facebook page(Gladewater Fire Department Facebook page)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RSV cases rise in East Texas
East Texas doctors report rise in RSV cases
Man sentenced to life again for 2007 Wood County murders
Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a teenager during what they say was a...
17-year-old dies after being shot in the head while driving home from Astros game
Drivers should avoid the area.
Tyler police, fire, EMS working wreck in intersection of Old Jacksonville, Grande
A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
UT Tyler athletic teams will now be competing at Division 2 level
Fatal lawn mower accident
A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City
Homeless encampments north of downtown Tyler
Tyler volunteers call on churches to help homeless population