East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

UT Tyler athletic teams will now be competing at Division 2 level

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the fall semester when school opens, the sports teams of UT-Tyler will now compete in the NCAA Division 2 class. The move was celebrated on the campus with the showing of a video showcasing the school’s success as a Division 3 school.

“It’s been a team effort. Again, if a student-athlete messes up, a coach messes up, or an administrator messes up, that could hurt you,” said Howard Patterson, the director of athletics for UT-Tyler. “Our goal was to make sure no one messed up, and James as I mentioned before, is the compliance guy educating people – ‘No you can’t do that,’ or, ‘Yes, you can do it. Yes, you can do this. We followed the rules, and here we are ready to get after it.”

The men and women’s basketball coaches were at the festive announcement where the Alumni House on campus was jam-packed, and they applauded the news.

“Awesome, awesome job. It fits the work of a lot of people who made this happen. It’s a great day for our university and a phenomenal day for our athletic department,” said Louis Wilson, the UT-Tyler men’s basketball coach. “Hopefully, it makes recruiting a little easier. You know always winning programming now kids have an opportunity to qualify for post-season play.”

“You know, it’s an exciting time for our university and all the athletic programs,” said Rebecca Alvidrez, the women’s basketball coach at UT-Tyler. “Just making the transition and being a part of a new era, a new journey, so yeah, I think it’s great there’s a vision to be part of. This is something I am looking forward to.”

It was a long process where patience had to be the rule rather than the exception. It’ll be the same UT Tyler loaded with pride and success but maybe with more responsibility.

“And we also have to maintain the integrity of college athletics,” said Dr. Michel Calhoun, the president of UT-Tyler. “We take that responsibility very seriously. As president, I take that very seriously.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RSV cases rise in East Texas
East Texas doctors report rise in RSV cases
Man sentenced to life again for 2007 Wood County murders
Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a teenager during what they say was a...
17-year-old dies after being shot in the head while driving home from Astros game
Drivers should avoid the area.
Tyler police, fire, EMS working wreck in intersection of Old Jacksonville, Grande
A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City

Latest News

Tony Romo speaks to media at the Texas State Open in July of 2019 at the Cascades Golf Club in...
Tony Romo to return to Texas State Open in Tyler
UT Tyler NCAA
UT Tyler NCAA
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dominated again Thursday night as the Suns took 2-0 series lead...
Hot-shooting Suns take 2-0 series lead over Bucks in NBA Finals
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, second from right, congratulates his players after a stop...
Baylor picked eighth Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll