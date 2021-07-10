East Texas Now Business Break
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police, fire, EMS working wreck in intersection of Old Jacksonville, Grande

Drivers should avoid the area.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck is affecting traffic on Friday night in Tyler.

The wreck is in the intersection of Grande and Old Jacksonville Highway and was called into police just before 9 p.m.. Witnesses tell us that it is blocking traffic as firefighters, police and EMS workers check on the passengers in the two vehicles involved.

Drivers will want to avoid this intersection as of 9:15. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.

