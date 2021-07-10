East Texas Now Business Break
Southwest Airlines to resume nonstop flight to Austin this fall

Gray Media File Photo
Gray Media File Photo(Source: Stephen M. Keller, Southwest Airlines Co.)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Southwest Airlines responded to Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope on Friday, confirming that they will resume nonstop flights between Lubbock and Austin sometime this fall.

Currently, Southwest says they have maintained one flight a day from Lubbock to Las Vegas and have restored the full frequency of flights from Lubbock to Dallas, starting in September.

Southwest says they are committed to restoring service in Lubbock to “pre-pandemic levels” but “available aircraft, expected performance, and the needs of the rest of the SWA network will impact the rate in which we add back additional flights.”

