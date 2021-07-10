East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast form your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy start to the day with morning temps in the 70s. A few morning sprinkles also possible. This afternoon we’ll see highs in the low to mid 90s with partly cloudy skies. Some lucky folks may see mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Afternoon rain chances at a 20% chance, most stay dry. With the humidity and warm temps, the heat indices will be in the triple digits! Remember to stay hydrated and take breaks when working outside.

Overnight cooling down into the mid 70s. A cold front moves south tonight/overnight that won’t cool us down much but will help to fire up some showers and thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms look likely in Oklahoma. Those storms will move south into East Texas and the ArkLaTex overnight but should lose most of their strength during the night. That is not to say we couldn’t see a severe storm in East Texas overnight/tomorrow morning. The primary concern for the overnight/morning areas will be along and north of the I-20 corridor. Rain chances and cloudy skies stick around for Sunday. As we head into Sunday afternoon and temps warm back up, we could see redevelopment of storms, especially in Deep East Texas. The primary concern with any severe storms that develop will be for damaging winds and large hail. There is a tornado risk, but it is low. Once we get past Sunday, we’ll hold onto a 40% chance for rain on Monday, with sunshine returning Monday evening. Then for the remainder of the week it looks like low rain chances for the afternoon hours with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to life again for 2007 Wood County murders
Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a teenager during what they say was a...
17-year-old dies after being shot in the head while driving home from Astros game
RSV cases rise in East Texas
East Texas doctors report rise in RSV cases
Drivers should avoid the area.
Tyler police, fire, EMS working wreck in intersection of Old Jacksonville, Grande
Houston PD on scene as of 8:10 p.m.
2 killed, 1 injured in Houston Aquarium restaurant shooting

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 7-10-21
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms on Sunday.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms on Sunday.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Showers/T'Storms start moving in Sunday AM, spreading southward through the day.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips