East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a warm and beautiful day with just a few scattered showers and thundershowers developing across the area. Skies will remain mostly dry overnight, but some scattered showers and a few thundershowers could make their way into our northern zones before sunrise tomorrow morning. We’ll have much better shots at showers and storms throughout the day tomorrow, especially during the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. A cold front will stall along the Red River tomorrow but will be close enough for an outflow boundary to shoot off south into East Texas which will feed our storm chances throughout the day. The Storm Prediction Center has placed central and northern counties in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for scattered strong to severe storms, and a Marginal (Level 1/5) for a few strong to severe storms across the northern portions of Deep East Texas in an area essentially along HWY 21. The main severe threat with this set up will be damaging gusty winds and quarter sized hail. Tornado threat is very low at this time. Rain chances will remain scattered throughout the day on Monday, then will begin to drop off for the rest of the upcoming work week. As rain chances drop off, temperatures will begin to climb back into the middle 90s but humidity values will make temperatures feel more like 100 degrees or more.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RSV cases rise in East Texas
East Texas doctors report rise in RSV cases
Man sentenced to life again for 2007 Wood County murders
Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a teenager during what they say was a...
17-year-old dies after being shot in the head while driving home from Astros game
Drivers should avoid the area.
Tyler police, fire, EMS working wreck in intersection of Old Jacksonville, Grande
A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 7-10-21
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 7-10-21
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms on Sunday.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips