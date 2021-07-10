East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Pentagon considering mandatory COVID vaccines for military members

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - With thousands of families still reluctant to get their COVID vaccine, the Pentagon is planning to make vaccines mandatory for the military by September 1, if the FDA fully approves it.

Texas A&M Central Texas Nursing Director Amy Mersiovsky wasn’t surprised to hear the news.

“I know that they’re trying to protect their service members and their families,” she said.

“We need our soldiers ready to go in and help wherever problems or disasters arise. So, if they go to a place where COVID’s on the rise, we would want them protected from it.”

Currently, soldiers are mandated to get 17 different vaccines including the flu, measles, smallpox and others. If approved, the COVID vaccine would simply fall into this category.

Mersiovsky adds that a full approval of the vaccine by the FDA would be the ultimate convincing factor.

“It’s a new vaccine and a lot of families and military members have said that they would feel more comfortable when the FDA gives their full approval of the vaccine,” she said.

“With it being new, you can understand why people would be reluctant.”

According to the Pentagon, more than 930,000 service members have been fully vaccinated, on a voluntary basis.

Even if the vaccine were fully approved by the FDA, Mersiovsky says she wouldn’t be surprised if some remained reluctant because of the fast approval. However, with the new COVID variant reaching Central Texas, she argues to be safer than sorry.

“If we’re gonna stop having these infections and stopping these variants, you’re definitely decreasing your risk by getting the vaccine,” she said.

If the Pentagon were to make the vaccine mandatory, it’s likely that this will also include federal employees working at the VA or in other government facilities.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City
A car was found submerged in the Sabine River near Gladewater. (Source: Gladewater Fire...
Vehicle found in Sabine River near Gladewater
RSV cases rise in East Texas
East Texas doctors report rise in RSV cases
Ten fire trucks responded to a fire at the Posados restaurant in Lindale Sunday morning....
Firefighters from area fire departments extinguish fire at Lindale restaurant
Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution KTRE
Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution

Latest News

Marshall police investigating fatal wreck on Victory Drive
A car was found submerged in the Sabine River near Gladewater. (Source: Gladewater Fire...
Gladewater police chief says vehicle found in river reported stolen in February
VO Lindale Posados Cafe fire
Ten fire trucks responded to a fire at the Posados restaurant in Lindale Sunday morning....
Firefighters from area fire departments extinguish fire at Lindale restaurant
Senate Bill 1 according to East Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes deals with what he says are common...
Texas lawmakers discuss Senate Bill 1 in special session on Saturday