Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City

A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man died in a riding lawn mower accident that occurred in Liberty City, according to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregg County deputies were alerted about the accident at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday. A GCSO spokesperson said a man was operating a riding lawn mower when it rolled over on top of him, killing him.

The men’s identity is not being released at this time, pending notification of his next of kin.

Tyler volunteers call on churches to help homeless population
