Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement in East Texas is encouraged not to enforce the laws that they believe are unconstitutional. That’s the basic message about 80 attendees of a Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association received in Crockett today.

The organization’s leader is Richard Mack, a man who preaches anti-federal government beliefs, contending the U.S, Constitution gives local law enforcements the power to decide what laws should be enforced. Among the laws that could be ignored are gun restrictions and even seatbelt laws.

East Texans may want to check to see if their sheriff considers themselves a ‘constitutional sheriff’. If so, you may not be held accountable for breaking certain laws. The ‘Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association’ (CSPOA) is in Houston County seeking new followers.

Richard Mack, a former Arizona sheriff and founder of Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, at times, delivers his message like a hellfire and brimstone preacher. Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove heard the preaching earlier this year. The self-proclaimed constitutional sheriff came away a believer.

“I felt like I had been to a constitutional revival,” the sheriff described.

Richard Mack’s mission is to empower sheriffs to follow his interpretation of the U.S. constitution. That includes refusing to enforce certain laws that he teaches are unconstitutional.

“Don’t allow anyone in your county to violate the Bill of Rights. And that you will truly protect and serve and uphold the constitution, we take America back tomorrow,” he told a crowd of about 80 law enforcement and civilians in Crockett.

Hargrove, a first term sheriff, says he gave his deputies the option to attend the two-day training. His upcoming order to be selective in the laws they enforce may not be negotiable.

“I definitely intend to do that. Cause that’s not the oath we took. We didn’t take an oath to enforce unconstitutional laws. We took an oath to defend the constitution,” said Hargrove.

A distrust of the federal government is also taught.

“I swear an oath to uphold the constitution just like they did. They violate their own oath, and I’m supposed to go along? Why?” questioned Mack.

Richard Mack did win a Supreme Court ruling to change a portion of the Brady Law. More recently, he says he was invited to the January 6th capitol takeover, but says he refused to go.

Some listeners appeared totally enthralled with the message, nodding in agreement with Mack’s talk.

Not all listeners are converted.

Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches says he attended for informational reasons.

“We have a system in place. I think it’s a good system. I’ve been doing this for 40 years. In the State of Texas I’ve never seen an unjust law,” said Sanches.

The constitutional sheriff movement methodically grows. Constitutional counties are declared. Part of Mack’s goal to see sheriffs take back the United States thru their own interpretation of the law and Constitution.

