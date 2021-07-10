East Texas growers face heat in final seasonal growing period

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a difficult 2021 for East Texas farmers and growers, dealing with the winter storm and torrential spring rains, and now the summer heat comes into play.

For produce growers, it’s the last opportunity to salvage the season in a fall harvest.

“So right now, you’re looking at crops that start producing in the fall. Pumpkins, watermelons things like that. You need to look at the different varieties, how well they handle the heat. The harvesting dates. Make sure you’re paying attention to those,” said Gregg County Agri-life Extension Agent Shaniqua Davis.

The snowstorm of February killed off early planting. Citrus crops were lost, and the saturating rains of spring waterlogged plants and diminished production.

While hay fields are finally paying off, others have decided to leave their fields until next season.

“Planting a spring garden right now is not going to work because you’re not going to get a good harvest from that if any at all,” Davis said.

Moving into the traditional hottest part of our summer where we have upper 90s and even triple-digit heat, it can bake the soil and turn it into dust.

Davis suggested two ways to help plants survive the heat.

“Whenever you’re watering your garden, make sure you’re doing it early enough in the morning, so you’re not watering in the heat of the day so water doesn’t evaporate. It can cause scorching of the leaves. Having mulch on those gardens will help,” she said.

On a smaller scale, shielding plants helps as well.

“If you have a greenhouse, obviously that would be ideal to put plants in there,” Shaniqua said.

Davis said not to water at night because it leaves plants vulnerable to fungus.

Early morning watering is best.

