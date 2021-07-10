Crockett police drug raid results in 3 arrests, seizure of multiple drug types, 3 handguns

CROCKETT, Texas (KLTV) - After Crockett police officers executed a search warrant on a home on Quail Trail that had a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence, they arrested three men and seized marijuana, Promethazine, cocaine, edible TNC cookies, Ecstasy, and three handguns.

According to a post on the Crockett Police Department’s Facebook page, the arrests were made in the evening hours of July 8.

Garrett Lewing, 27, Joseph Zuckero, 19, and Saul Gonzalez, 26, all of Crockett, were arrested and charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor drug and marijuana possession charges. Each man’s bond amount was set at $75,000.

“During the evening of July 8, 2021, Officers with the Crockett Police Department were conducting a follow-up investigation at a residence in the 100 Block of Quail Trail,” the Facebook post stated. “Information previously provided to Crockett Police Department indicated that this residence was believed to be distributing illegal narcotics.”

Crockett PD officers also learned that a person with an outstanding felony warrant was living at that address. The Facebook post said CPD officers have tried and failed to contact someone at the residence multiple times over the last few weeks.

On July 8, officers noticed two vehicles parked at the address. After they announced their presence and knocked for a while, they noticed that someone in the home started turning off the interior lights.

“After attempting to make contact for some time with no response officers with the Crockett Police Department and deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter around the home,” the Facebook post stated. “A search warrant was obtained for the residence and later executed.”

A team of Crockett PD officers and Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputies entered the house to serve the search warrant. Lewing, Zuckero, and Gonzalez were taken into custody immediately.

Law enforcement officers found 21.15 ounces of marijuana, 48 grams of Promethazine, 118 grams of cocaine, 1404 grams of edible THC cookies, a gram of Ecstasy, and three handguns.

“I appreciate the hard work by each one of these officers and their commitment to the safety of the community,” Crockett Police Chief Clayton said in the Facebook post. “A special thank you to the deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s office as they worked alongside us during this investigation.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.