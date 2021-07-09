East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: RSV cases rise in East Texas

By Jeremy Thomas
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Doctors in East Texas say they are seeing a rise in cases of the respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, especially among children.

ETN’s Jeremy Thomas spoke with a doctor in Longview and Lufkin on what they’re are seeing. Coming up tonight, on KLTV and KTRE, we’ll hear from those doctors on the possible causes to why the rise in cases, as well as from a mom whose twins are currently battling a RSV.

KLTV's Jeff Chavez spoke to Amber Varona with the City of Tyler about Hit the Bricks.
