WebXtra: Longview Ballet Theatre exhibits 50 years of dance at Gregg County Historical Museum

By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Ballet Theatre’s artistic director and founder, Pat George Mitchell, is sharing her passion for dance through an exhibit at the Gregg County Historical Museum that chronicles 50 years of performances.

Through the years, Mitchell designed the costumes, lighting, and scenery for the company’s performances and the 2022 production of Cinderella will be her last.

“Beauty and Glamour; Signature Costumes of the Longview Ballet” will run through August 28 at the Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St.

More information about the Longview Ballet Theatre, Cinderella, and Pat George Mitchell can be found at longview ballet.org.

