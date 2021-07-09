East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Game wardens patrol East Texas lakes enforcing boater safety

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas game wardens are on a post-July 4th weekend continuation of a mission on safety at Texas waterways.

They’ll be out in force this weekend to check boaters for life-jackets and possible alcohol violations.

Already during the brief summer, there have been several incidents of people falling overboard without life jackets.

Something game wardens are hawking this weekend.

“Starting with life jackets. This year we have more crowds on the water than ever before. Kids are out of school, lots of folks on the water, more than ever. We want folks to have that life jacket on,” says Gregg county game warden Todd Long.

“Been stopped twice. I have a pontoon boat as well. Been stopped twice by wardens and had a safety check on both,” said Gladewater boater Michael Ray.

For the game wardens it’s not about ruining somebody’s good time on the water, but just making sure they don’t endanger lives.

In 2020, boating accidents were at a 30-year all-time high.

Fatalities on Texas waterways increased 45 percent in 2020 from 2019.

More than 70 percent of boating accidents that occurred in 2020 were on open motorboats or personal watercraft.

Ray believes there’s a simple reason for the numbers.

“With the whole corona virus thing, so many people have bought boats. So many people who are not accustomed to being on the lake day in and day out. There’s a lot of first time boat owners,” he said.

“People are getting out on the lake with little experience or zero experience.” Long says.

And alcohol use is among the top five contributing factors to injuries or fatalities in 2020.

“Those operators that are showing signs of impairment or intoxication, we’re going to do the whole field sobriety test,” says Long.

According to Texas state law, a life jacket must be available for each occupant of a boat or paddle craft. Children under the age of 13 are required to wear one while it’s underway or drifting.

In 2020, Texas game wardens issued over 600 citations for children not wearing a life jacket.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
Lorenzo Martinez and Andres Urritias (Source: Smith County Jail)
2 accused in June shooting death booked into Smith County Jail
City of Lufkin officials say they have received multiple calls of concern regarding alterations...
Building owner releases statement about alterations to Downtown Lufkin mural
Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23
Children found safe in drug house; mom, male friend taken into custody
Houston PD on scene as of 8:10 p.m.
2 killed, 1 injured in Houston Aquarium restaurant shooting

Latest News

Tony Romo speaks to media at the Texas State Open in July of 2019 at the Cascades Golf Club in...
Tony Romo to return to Texas State Open in Tyler
WebXtra: Game wardens patrol East Texas lakes enforcing boater safety
WebXtra: Game wardens patrol East Texas lakes enforcing boater safety
Bobby Dockens (Source: Trinity Police)
Trinity County treasurer arrested for not paying traffic ticket
KLTV's Jeff Chavez spoke to Amber Varona with the City of Tyler about Hit the Bricks.
WEBXTRA: East Texans can shop, play, eat during Hit the Bricks