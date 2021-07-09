East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Founder of East Texas Pipe Organ Festival talks about decision to relocate event

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke to Lorenz Maycher, the founder of the East Texas Pipe Organ Festival, Friday about relocating the event.

The event has been moved from Kilgore to New Orleans, Louisiana.

The East Texas Pipe Organ Festival is not until November, so Lorenz gave us a little Bach to tide us over until then.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

