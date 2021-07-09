WEBXTRA: East Texans can shop, play, eat during Hit the Bricks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans can shop, play, and eat at Tyler’s monthly Hit the Bricks events, which are held every second Saturday of the month.

KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke to Amber Varona with the City of Tyler about Ht the Bricks on Friday.

The Hit the Bricks lineup for Saturday, July 10 includes:

The Market Place will be held at the Downtown Tyle Square from 3 to 7 p.m. with a variety of vendors. The event is hosted by the Empowerment Community Development Corporation.

“Alexpressions Photography: Expressive Images of Pets and their Humans” by Alexandra Woodcock will open at the Gallery Main Street in the Plaza Atrium from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Ten percent of any print purchased at the exhibit will be donated to a local rescue.

Tyler’s local Rose City Farmer’s Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. It will have local produce, herbs, pastries, and more.

Cheers and Beers will be held at 6 p.m. The Adult Learning Series event is the main fundraiser for the year for Discovery Science Place. All proceeds from this event will be used to update existing exhibits and for the creation of new exhibits. Tickets may be purchased here

a Super Smash Brothers tournament will be held at Café 1948 from 8 to 11 p.m. Sign up on the Café 1948 Facebook Page to showcase your skills.

Bricks will be hosting their Uptown Nights party Saturday night from 9 to 11:55 p.m. Music will be provided by Insanity.

Liberty Hall will be hosting Concerts from the Couch featuring Heather Little from 11 a.m. to noon and Michael Paul Joes of Blindpursuit from noon to 1 p.m.

There will be live music in the Plaza Tower atrium. Caden Crawford will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m.

David Lindley will be performing at ETX Brewing Co. from 8 to 10 p.m.

The Jo Miles Miles Band will be performing from 9:30 to 11:55 p.m. at Rick’s on the Square.

“Downtown has a variety of restaurants and shopping stores,” a press release stated. “For a full list of hours of operation, address, and contact information, visit DowntownTyler.org.”

Hit the Bricks is held every month, rain or shine, hot or cold, and even amid pandemics.

“Help us support our local downtown businesses during this time,” the press release stated.

