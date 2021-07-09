East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler preschoolers celebrate Independence Day Friday after rain delay

They were a few days late due to rain, but that didn't dampen their spirits.
They were a few days late due to rain, but that didn't dampen their spirits.(KLTV/Jeff Chavez)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Children at The Stepping Stone Preschool in Tyler celebrated Independence Day a few days late on Friday.

It was originally planned for last Friday, but rain caused its postponement. The kids didn’t let that dampen their spirits, though, dressing in red, white and blue today, and waving flags as family members cheered them on.

Martha and George Washington were on hand with an explanation of the American flag, too, and they sang patriotic songs in celebration of America.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

