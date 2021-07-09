Tyler preschoolers celebrate Independence Day Friday after rain delay

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Children at The Stepping Stone Preschool in Tyler celebrated Independence Day a few days late on Friday.

It was originally planned for last Friday, but rain caused its postponement. The kids didn’t let that dampen their spirits, though, dressing in red, white and blue today, and waving flags as family members cheered them on.

Martha and George Washington were on hand with an explanation of the American flag, too, and they sang patriotic songs in celebration of America.

