Trinity County treasurer arrested for not paying traffic ticket

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - An elected official of Trinity County was forced to pay an eight-month-old traffic fine after getting arrested on Friday.

Bobby Lloyd Dockens, 80, of Groveton, is the county treasurer. He was arrested for not addressing a traffic citation issued to him in November of 2020.

According to Corrigan Police Chief Darrell Gibson, Dockens was stopped for passing an emergency stationary vehicle. Gibson explained the law states a driver has to move over a lane if a law enforcement vehicle has pulled over a driver.

Gibson said Dockens was notified by certified mail that he had a citation but he never responded to the mail. A warrant was issued in May for his arrest and he was arrested in Trinity County on Friday during a warrant roundup. Gibson said someone paid the fine on behalf of Dockens and he was released from jail.

