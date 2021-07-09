East Texas Now Business Break
Tony Romo to return to Texas State Open in Tyler

Tony Romo speaks to media at the Texas State Open in July of 2019 at the Cascades Golf Club in Tyler (Source: KTRE Sports)(KTRE Sports)
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has again committed to play in the Texas State Open at the Cascades Country Club in Tyler.

Heisman Trophy winner and former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel will also be in the tournament.

Cascades Golf Director Matt Cohen confirmed the commitments on Friday.

The Texas State Open is part of the North Texas PGA. The North Texas PGA is one of the 41 sections that comprise the PGA of America and has a membership of more than 850 professionals.

Romo played quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys from 2003 to 2016, when he retired after that year’s NFL season.

Romo played in the tournament in 2019 but did not make the cut.

