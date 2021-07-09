Terrell man gets 5 years in federal prison for distributing meth in VZ County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Terrell man was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday.

Cory Joe Phillips, 39, pleaded guilty on March 8, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine. He was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison.

According to documents and information presented in court, Phillips distributed meth in Van Zandt County on multiple occasions over a four-month period in late 2019 and early 2020. In once instance, he was also in possession of a 12-gauge shotgun.

The case was investigated by the U.S. DEA, Canton Police Department, and Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

