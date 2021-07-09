Sen. Hughes files bill banning teaching of critical race theory in public schools

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas legislator has filed a bill in the hopes of tightening up a law on what schools can teach students when it comes to racism in America.

Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) filed SB 3 on Friday.

“Critical race theory is something which has been taught in colleges,” Hughes said. “But in the last four or five years, it has zoomed into everyday life. Critical race theory is racism. It says some races are better than others. It says some races are racists. It says some children should feel guilty for the color of their skin. It says minority children will never succeed in America.”

A critical race theory bill has already passed in the Texas House and Senate, but Hughes said the version that passed the House was watered down from what it was first introduced as in the Senate.

“Opponents say we’re trying to whitewash history,” Hughes said. “And they’re just wrong. Instead of teaching that America is so racist, that it has no hope. We’re going to teach how America is continuing to move forward.

