East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sen. Hughes files bill banning teaching of critical race theory in public schools

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas legislator has filed a bill in the hopes of tightening up a law on what schools can teach students when it comes to racism in America.

Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) filed SB 3 on Friday.

“Critical race theory is something which has been taught in colleges,” Hughes said. “But in the last four or five years, it has zoomed into everyday life. Critical race theory is racism. It says some races are better than others. It says some races are racists. It says some children should feel guilty for the color of their skin. It says minority children will never succeed in America.”

A critical race theory bill has already passed in the Texas House and Senate, but Hughes said the version that passed the House was watered down from what it was first introduced as in the Senate.

“Opponents say we’re trying to whitewash history,” Hughes said. “And they’re just wrong. Instead of teaching that America is so racist, that it has no hope. We’re going to teach how America is continuing to move forward.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
Lorenzo Martinez and Andres Urritias (Source: Smith County Jail)
2 accused in June shooting death booked into Smith County Jail
City of Lufkin officials say they have received multiple calls of concern regarding alterations...
Building owner releases statement about alterations to Downtown Lufkin mural
Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23
Children found safe in drug house; mom, male friend taken into custody
Houston PD on scene as of 8:10 p.m.
2 killed, 1 injured in Houston Aquarium restaurant shooting

Latest News

KLTV's Jeff Chavez spoke to Amber Varona with the City of Tyler about Hit the Bricks.
WEBXTRA: East Texans can shop, play, eat during Hit the Bricks
WebXtra: Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution
WebXtra: Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution
WebXtra: Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution
WebXtra: Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution
KLTV's Jeff Chavez spoke to Amber Varona with the City of Tyler about Hit the Bricks.
WEBXTRA: City of Tyler Hit the Bricks
WebXtra: Longview Ballet Theatre exhibits 50 years of dance at Gregg County Historical Museum
WebXtra: Longview Ballet Theatre exhibits 50 years of dance at Gregg County Historical Museum