Pieces missing from Lufkin mural raises concerns from residents

A picture of the mural on the corner of Frank and First street with its' missing pieces.
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) -The historical mural located on the corner of Frank and First street will soon be removed.

The city of Lufkin received multiple calls expressing concerns from residents about the missing pieces in the mural. The downtown mural was built downtown in 1998. The city no longer owns the building as it was sold to Lee Transervices in March 2020.

“Renovation revealed windows had been bricked over. It is important for the wellbeing of our employees to have as much natural light as possible, so the decision was made to reopen some of the existing windows and add new ones. Unfortunately, this is resulting in the removal of the mural”, a statement from Lee Transervices said.

City officials were not aware that the mural would be altered.

“So unfortunately, this was a lesson learned for the city uh going forward there are other murals that we have downtown, and we will ensure that every step is taken to protect them,” said public information officer Jessica Pebsworth.

The city plans to include clauses in paperwork to protect murals before selling other buildings in the future.

