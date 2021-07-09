Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Only a few showers/thundershowers are possible through Saturday. Slightly better chances for Deep East Texas. Rain chances increase overnight Saturday into Sunday as a cold front, stalls, north of the Red River allowing for a few outflow boundaries to move southward into East Texas. Rain chances diminish slowly into Monday morning, then only a very slight chance of rain is expected for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week. Temperatures in the lower 90s through Saturday, then in the upper 80s on Sunday and Monday. Back into the lower to middle 90s for Tuesday through Thursday as chances for cooling rain are slight. Rainfall totals of 1.50″ will be possible for the northern half of East Texas over the next 7 days with most of that occurring starting late on Saturday night, continuing through Sunday, into early Monday morning.

