Oldham County officials find human remains believed to be missing Amarillo man

Bobby Lee Johns, last seen on June 9, 2018
Bobby Lee Johns, last seen on June 9, 2018(Amarillo Police Department)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office has found human remains believed to be those of an Amarillo man who has been missing for over three years.

According to officials, on Wednesday, July 7, the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a local rancher that he had discovered weathered clothing and items in a remote area on his ranch.

Oldham County officials, investigators with the Amarillo Police Department Special Crimes Unit and DPS officials investigated the area and discovered the clothing and identifiers that are believed to have belonged to Bobby Lee Johns.

Johns has been missing from Amarillo since June 2018.

On Thursday, July 8, the investigators continued the search and later found human skeletal remains.

The evidence collected from the scene will be sent to the University of North Texas for examination and identification purposes.

Officials say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

