Local shelter offers pets at reduced rate

Sign of Angelina County Humane Society
Sign of Angelina County Humane Society(for all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) -The Winnie Berry Humane Society is offering pets at a reduced rate this week.

The adoption center partnered with Bissell Pet Foundation to conduct their ‘Empty the Shelters’ project. The project aims to find every animal a loving home and offers pets at a lower cost. The humane society recognizes the financial hassle that purchasing a pet can bring, so the project offers the animals at a reduced fee of twenty-five dollars.

“Empty the shelter! We would love to empty the shelter and find every one of these wonderful dogs and cats a loving home,” executive director Kristy Bice said.

The program runs will run at the Winnie Berry Humane Society through Sunday. The shelter will be opened extended hours to ensure that everyone gets to meet their new furry friend.

