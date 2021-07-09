East Texas Now Business Break
17-year-old dies after being shot in the head while driving home from Astros game

Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a teenager during what they say was a...
Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a teenager during what they say was a road rage incident that happened as a family was driving home following a Houston Astros game.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - UPDATE: The 17-year-old who was shot in the head while heading home with his family from an Astros game has died, his mother confirmed to Eyewitness News on Thursday.

David Castro’s mother confirmed with ABC13 that her son passed away as he was on life support following the shooting Tuesday night.

Prior Story:

Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a teenager during what they say was a road rage incident that happened as a family was driving home following a Houston Astros game.

Houston police say the 17-year-old is on life support at a hospital following the Tuesday evening shooting. Police say the teenager and his family were headed home from the game when his father exchanged hand gestures with the driver of a white Buick sedan.

Investigators allege the Buick’s driver followed the family for several miles before firing several shots at their truck.

The teenager was shot in the head. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking the public’s help in finding the shooter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

