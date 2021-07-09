Hot-shooting Suns take 2-0 series lead over Bucks in NBA Finals

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - The Suns rained down Thursday night to beat the Bucks 118-108 and take a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals.

Devin Booker scored 31 points, Mikal Bridges added 27 points and Chris Paul scored 23 for the Suns, who went 20-for-40 from the 3-point line.

Jae Crowder (11 points and 10 rebounds) and Deandre Ayton (10 points and 11 rebounds) both posted double-doubles for Phoenix.

The Suns shot 48.9% from the field and 85.7% from the free-throw line while all but one Milwaukee player struggled shooting.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 42 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bucks, who went 9-for-31 from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Suns won the series opener 118-105 Tuesday night. In that game, the Suns’ Big Three of Paul, Booker and Ayton combined for 81 points.

Phoenix is in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993, when the Suns lost to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in six games. The Suns, who came into the NBA with the Bucks in 1968, made their only other finals appearance in 1976.

The Bucks are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. Milwaukee won its only title in 1971, when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson led the team to a sweep of the Baltimore Bullets.

NBA Finals Schedule

Tuesday, July 6

Game 1: Suns 118, Bucks 105

Thursday, July 8

Game 2: Suns 118, Bucks 108, Suns lead series 2-0

Sunday, July 11

Game 3: Suns at Bucks, 5 p.m. (ABC)

Wednesday, July 14

Game 4: Suns at Bucks, 5 p.m. (ABC)

Saturday, July 17

*Game 5: Bucks at Suns, 6 p.m. (ABC)

Tuesday, July 20

*Game 6: Suns at Bucks, 6 p.m. (ABC)

Thursday, July 22

*Game 7: Bucks at Suns, 6 p.m. (ABC)

* -- if necessary

