Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few scattered showers/thundershowers will be possible for the remainder of the day today with the best chances being over the southern sections of East Texas. On Saturday, the chances for any rain at all is about 20%. Now, on Sunday morning, an outflow boundary is expected to move southward into the northern sections of East Texas early in the morning. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible with this area as it moves through. Another boundary may move into East Texas during the day on Sunday as well bringing more showers and isolated thunderstorms with it. The chances for rain on Sunday are 50-70% with a few isolated strong storms possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of East Texas under a Marginal Risk for Sunday. This means a 5% chance for significant severe storms to occur. Gusty winds, some hail and very heavy rainfall will be possible. We will need to remain alert on Sunday. Monday, the chances for showers/thundershowers diminishes during the day. Tuesday through Thursday, the chance for rain is at 20% or less. A slight increase in those chances occurs on Friday. Temperatures should be near normal on Saturday, then below normal Sunday, and Monday. Near normal temps expected Tuesday through Friday of next week. Have a great weekend.

