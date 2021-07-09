East Texas Now Business Break
Boy’s wisecrack earns him game warden badge in Polk County

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County game warden received a call from county dispatch regarding a father and his 9-year-old son who had gotten stuck in their buggy deep in a deer lease.

They attempted to walk back to their camp and got lost in the process.

County dispatch was able to ping their location within a three-mile radius. Once in the area, the warden was able to follow the tracks to the father and son.

Dad commented to the son, “Yeah, might be bad luck being the second time we’ve been stuck together,” as the son responds, “but each time, dad, you were driving.” The warden responded, “you’re a smart kid,” and presented him with a Texas Game Warden badge.

