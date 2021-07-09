2 killed, 1 injured in Houston Aquarium restaurant shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Two people are dead and one injured after a shooting Thursday night.

Houston Police Executive Chief Matt Slinkard held a press conference sharing details about the shooting that took place around 8 p.m. in the bar of the Houston Aquarium Restaurant.

A call came in to 911 at 8:10 p.m. about gunfire in the restaurant’s bar area, Slinkard said. When officers arrived, they found an injured female who had been shot. A man who was her dinner companion was shot dead. A man at the other end of the bar was also dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police reviewed the surveillance video in the bar area, and said that the man at the end of the bar approached the couple, started shooting at them, hitting both the man and the woman. He then shot himself and died at the scene.

The woman is in a local hospital and is stable.

Police did not share the identities of the parties, nor did they share information about a possible motive.

Slinkard said that they will continue investigating the scene throughout the night, and will question any witnesses who may have observed the shooting in the restaurant’s bar, though he said it was not very crowded, based on their viewing of the surveillance footage.

