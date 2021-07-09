East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2 killed, 1 injured in Houston Aquarium restaurant shooting

Houston PD on scene as of 8:10 p.m.
Houston PD on scene as of 8:10 p.m.(Houston Police Department Twitter)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Two people are dead and one injured after a shooting Thursday night.

Houston Police Executive Chief Matt Slinkard held a press conference sharing details about the shooting that took place around 8 p.m. in the bar of the Houston Aquarium Restaurant.

A call came in to 911 at 8:10 p.m. about gunfire in the restaurant’s bar area, Slinkard said. When officers arrived, they found an injured female who had been shot. A man who was her dinner companion was shot dead. A man at the other end of the bar was also dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police reviewed the surveillance video in the bar area, and said that the man at the end of the bar approached the couple, started shooting at them, hitting both the man and the woman. He then shot himself and died at the scene.

The woman is in a local hospital and is stable.

Police did not share the identities of the parties, nor did they share information about a possible motive.

Slinkard said that they will continue investigating the scene throughout the night, and will question any witnesses who may have observed the shooting in the restaurant’s bar, though he said it was not very crowded, based on their viewing of the surveillance footage.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23
Children found safe in drug house; mom, male friend taken into custody
Shooting at Motel 6 in Longview.
1 person injured after shooting at Longview motel
Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
Traffic backed up for several miles on EB 20.
18-wheeler wreck at Willow Branch exit clear, traffic flow restored on I-20
David Reed in pretrial hearing, July 7, 2021
Death penalty off table for Lindale man accused of killing 2 with pickup

Latest News

Sign of Angelina County Humane Society
Local shelter offers pets at reduced rate to ‘clear the shelter’
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 7-8-21 PART 1
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 7-8-21 PART 1
PALESTINE RAILROAD HEARING
PALESTINE RAILROAD HEARING
MARSHALL DEVELOPMEN
MARSHALL DEVELOPMENT