WebXtra: Mental health and virtual therapy

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When it comes to mental health, the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the ways to access care to virtual therapy methods.

In regards to mental health and virtual therapy, KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke with Kimberly Montgomery, the CEO Supervisor and Therapist at Therapy Inspired, Jennifer Wood, a co-owner at Bridge Therapeutic services and licensed professional counselor, as wlel as Daniel Knecht, MD, MBA, the Vice President of Clinical Product at CVS Health.

The 2021 Health Care Insights Study found that 56% of respondents in Houston have shifted to virtual visits. The pandemic put pressures on people they haven’t prior experienced in such extended periods. Social isolation and economic uncertainty impacted many people’s mental wellbeing and mental health. Due to a lack of resources and support for the vulnerable populations, statistics found an increased level of substance abuse, including an uptake in the use of nicotine, alcohol, and opioids.

