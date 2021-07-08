Tyler woman pleads guilty to bilking disabled person in her care out of COVID-19 funds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman has pleaded guilty to stealing almost $2,000 in stimulus funds from a disabled person.

Latazia Spencer, 22, was arrested on Dec. 18 after stealing the victim’s ATM card and withdrawing $1,199 from the victim’s bank account in April 2020. The amount was one dollar less than the victim’s COVID-19 stimulus payment.

Spencer negotiated a plea bargain and the state offered 8 years deferred probation along with restitution. Spencer was also granted a personal recognizance bond.

The negotiated plea deal is not final until approved by Judge Kerry Russell. They will be in court again on Aug. 3.

