Tyler woman pleads guilty to bilking disabled person in her care out of COVID-19 funds

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman has pleaded guilty to stealing almost $2,000 in stimulus funds from a disabled person.

Latazia Spencer, 22, was arrested on Dec. 18 after stealing the victim’s ATM card and withdrawing $1,199 from the victim’s bank account in April 2020. The amount was one dollar less than the victim’s COVID-19 stimulus payment.

Spencer negotiated a plea bargain and the state offered 8 years deferred probation along with restitution. Spencer was also granted a personal recognizance bond.

The negotiated plea deal is not final until approved by Judge Kerry Russell. They will be in court again on Aug. 3.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

