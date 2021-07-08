Tyler man accused in stabbing death makes court appearance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of killing a man he had been feuding with had a request for continuance granted Thursday.

Humberto Lauro Leal, 41, is charged with first-degree murder.

Leal was arrested in June 2019 following the death of Rene Maruffo-Canstaneda. A Smith County deputy found the victim dead and covered in blood inside an SUV that was running with its lights on in the driveway of a house in the 1500 block of County Road 328. Leal first told Smith County deputies that he stabbed Maruffo-Canstaneda in self-defense after Maruffo-Canstaneda shot him, according to an arrest affidavit.

The crime scene investigation found blood spatter inside the SUV, though Leal said the whole incident took place outside the vehicle. Evidence also showed that all gunshot rounds were shot at an upward angle, though Leal said Castaneda shot at him while standing, according to the arrest affidavit.

The document shows Leal also claimed he believed he stabbed Castaneda four times, but an autopsy revealed 22 points of contact.

Leal later admitted to having a longtime feud with Castaneda and a fight six months prior to the stabbing. He also admitted to lying about Castaneda’s position during the shooting and said Castaneda was on the ground when he fired the gun and then tried to get inside the vehicle. Leal admitted to chasing Castaneda around the vehicle and stabbing him multiple times, according to the affidavit.

In court Thursday, Leal’s attorney explained a language barrier has put a strain on the work which needs to be done before the case can go to trial.

The state attorney, Heath Chamness, agreed there was a language barrier and Judge Jack Skeen agreed to the continuance.

Skeen set a pretrial for Aug. 30 and a jury selection for Sept. 13.

