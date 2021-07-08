Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Starting off today with temperatures in the 70s and partly cloudy skies. Like the last few days (even weeks), we’ll start the day off dry, but see isolated/scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers. Severe weather is not expected. Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s, but the humidity will have all of us feeling like the 90s today. Take a step back for a moment and just think about how we’re in July and have seen below normal highs consistently! You’ll hear no complaints from me.

This trend will continue for the at least the next two days, but this weekend we might see highs where they should be. The rain chances stick around, we’ll continue to see the isolated afternoon showers for the foreseeable future. Before touching on Tropical Storm Elsa, I do want to touch on the Gulf. While it is not an area of “concern” for the National Hurricane Center, this is an area of low pressure near the Texas Gulf Coast that has brought significant rain to the coast over the last day or so, and it will continue to dump rain on our friends on the coast. Flash Flooding is/will continue to be a concern for them. As far as Elsa is concerned, the system looks like it will remain a Tropical Storm into tomorrow morning but could be Extratropical by tomorrow evening. Elsa is not only creating a flooding concern for folks on the East Coast, but also a severe weather concern. Please continue to keep those affected in your prayers.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.