‘This Delta variant is a game changer’: Lubbock sees Delta COVID-19 variant

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Health experts confirms the delta variant of COVID-19 is now in Lubbock.

Although it’s not expected to overwhelm hospitals, it will impact non-vaccinated folks much differently than the virus we saw last summer.

Health director Katherine Wells confirmed the first delta cases showed up a couple of months ago. And so far testing of 79 variants showed only 14 of them to be the delta variant.

Wells adds because variant testing is time consuming, getting results takes about three weeks.

“This Delta variant is a game changer,” said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Dennis Duriex, who has treated patients with the delta variant.

Dr. Duriex says the variant is more contagious and affects young people more severely.

“People 30 years or younger, not getting vaccinated because they don’t have any risk factors, and they think that they’re in there are going to be okay, because regular COVID does it affect them? Okay, but this is a somewhat different animal,” Duriex said.

Dr. Duriex says even with the few cases in Lubbock, vaccination is still key to stop it from spreading.

