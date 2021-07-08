East Texas Now Business Break
Student, employee information compromised in Whitehouse ISD cyberattack

Whitehouse ISD
Whitehouse ISD(Julian Esparza)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse ISD today confirmed that some student and employee records were compromised due to a cyberattack on the district’s computer systems.

In a statement sent out to Whitehouse ISD parents Thursday morning, stated that the attack was responded to “immediately” in an effort to contain the incident, however they are still working with third-party forensic specialists to confirm the extent of the impact on the systems and to restore full functionality.

The statement said the compromised information may include, but is not limited to, “personally identifiable information such as home addresses, phone numbers, and social security numbers.”

“Because of this, in addition to the technical experts we have partnered with to ensure our system is secure, we are also working with law enforcement and legal counsel to ensure all appropriate parties are notified and appropriate steps are taken to investigate this matter,” the statement said.

Anyone with questions regarding the incident or investigation are asked to contact WISD Communications Specialist Nikki Simmons at (903)839-5500 or by email at simmonsn@whitehouseisd.org.

