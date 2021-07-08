East Texas Now Business Break
Shelby County inmates smuggle contraband into jail, rule changes announced

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHELFBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - New rules are being implemented at the Shelby County Jail after trustee inmates were discovered smuggling contraband into the facility.

In a statement released Thursday, Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham confirmed that seven inmates were stripped of their trustee status and placed back in their regular cells after an internal investigation revealed the illegal behavior. No details were provided as to the nature or volume or frequency of delivery of the contraband. Windham did state, however, that a criminal investigation is underway and that charges will likely be brought soon.

As a result of these inmates’ behavior, Windham announced changes regarding outside items being brought into the jail. Foremost is that trustees will no longer be allowed to receive items from outside the jail. This includes medications for all inmates. Windham said all medication must now be in a sealed container from a pharmacy and that only prescription medications will be accepted. Any individuals intending to drop off medication must present a valid ID and sign a release form.

Additionally, Windham said that money will no longer be allowed to be given directly to inmates. All money will remain on the inmate’s account unless otherwise approved by Windham himself.

