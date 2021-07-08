Police say shooting at Longview motel result of domestic disturbance

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have shared more about a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon at Motel 6 on S. Access Road.

A man was shot and is still hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident. Police now say that witnesses at the scene told them that the man was trying to strangle a woman in one of the motel rooms. A third person came to the victim’s defense, shooting the man who was allegedly strangling her.

The Longview Police Department has filed multiple charges in the case with the District Attorney’s Office for review and presentation to the Gregg County Grand Jury.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved at this time.

