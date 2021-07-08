Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As we venture into the next few days, the chances for showers and thundershowers will diminish, but not completely drop out of the forecast. Best chances for rain over the next 7 days, starting on Thursday, will be on Sunday as a cold front stalls just north of the Red River, bringing us slightly better chances for rain. Then diminishing chances through the middle part of next week. Temperatures should remain near normal with a few areas climbing above normal during the afternoon...if rain stays away. Highs should generally remain in the lower 90s with a few into the middle 90s with lows staying in the lower to middle 70s. Rainfall totals during this period should be low, less than 1″ unless you have a heavier thundershower overhead some afternoon. Have a great night.

