East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

New technology helps reduce fatal wrecks for East Texas teens

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Centers for Disease Control says that statistically teenagers are three times more likely to be involved in fatal car wrecks compared to older drivers.

Gary Stewart with Donnybrook Automotive shared some tips that parents can consider when dealing with teen drivers.

First, he said to teach teenagers what to look for.

“Pay attention to what your car is doing. Anything different, any changes .... you smell something, you see something...tell mom and dad instantly. Don’t wait. It could be very catastrophic if you wait,” Stewart said.

He added that they should know what the lights on the dash mean, and pay attention to them.

Stewart has 45 years experience working on vehicles. He has seen a lot of technological safety changes in that time.

“Back-up cameras, for example, have become a normal thing on just about all cars. Those things have prevented people from being run over. They have prevented people from being backed into. I think that’s one of the smartest inventions I’ve ever seen in a vehicle,” he said.

Stewart said that cars today are made with safety at the forefront.

“Nowadays, cars have actually got crumple zones. They have crash zones engineered in, so as you hit something the car folds up in predetermined places to absorb the impact. With the air zone technology now, I mean, a 40 or 50 mph impact, people walk away,” he said.

Still, he said that drivers of all ages should watch where they’re going and keep their eyes off their phones. He said keep your eyes on the windshield, watch the dash and other drivers, as well, to keep everyone safe.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23
Children found safe in drug house, mom, male friend taken into custody
Fiber Cable repair
Car wreck takes out Internet in Bullard, Flint, Tyler
Anthony Levi Cochran
Bullard man pleads guilty to assault, conspiracy as part of White Supremacist prison gang
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family

Latest News

Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23
Children found safe in drug house; mom, male friend taken into custody
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
WebXtra: Over $25,000 worth of plumbing equipment stolen
$20,000 of equipment stolen from Tyler plumbing company
Zia offers a big smile for the camera in front of a vibrant shrub of Tyler roses.
‘A serving heart’: Zia dreams of having forever family before finishing high school