New technology helps reduce fatal wrecks for East Texas teens

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Centers for Disease Control says that statistically teenagers are three times more likely to be involved in fatal car wrecks compared to older drivers.

Gary Stewart with Donnybrook Automotive shared some tips that parents can consider when dealing with teen drivers.

First, he said to teach teenagers what to look for.

“Pay attention to what your car is doing. Anything different, any changes .... you smell something, you see something...tell mom and dad instantly. Don’t wait. It could be very catastrophic if you wait,” Stewart said.

He added that they should know what the lights on the dash mean, and pay attention to them.

Stewart has 45 years experience working on vehicles. He has seen a lot of technological safety changes in that time.

“Back-up cameras, for example, have become a normal thing on just about all cars. Those things have prevented people from being run over. They have prevented people from being backed into. I think that’s one of the smartest inventions I’ve ever seen in a vehicle,” he said.

Stewart said that cars today are made with safety at the forefront.

“Nowadays, cars have actually got crumple zones. They have crash zones engineered in, so as you hit something the car folds up in predetermined places to absorb the impact. With the air zone technology now, I mean, a 40 or 50 mph impact, people walk away,” he said.

Still, he said that drivers of all ages should watch where they’re going and keep their eyes off their phones. He said keep your eyes on the windshield, watch the dash and other drivers, as well, to keep everyone safe.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.