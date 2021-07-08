East Texas Now Business Break
Mount Vernon chicken proves ‘egg-rything’ is bigger in Texas

The Rhode Island Red who laid the giant egg.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - A family in Mount Vernon shared some ‘egg-citing’ news on Thursday; one of their chickens laid a whopper of an egg.

Kim Davis said that her family keeps chickens for their personal use. When they gathered their eggs this week, they found one of the hens had laid an extra-jumbo egg.

Davis said the Rhode Island Red is one of the chickens they’ve had for years, but this is her biggest egg to date.

They wanted to see if their girl had broken any records with her giant egg, so they weighed it. A medium egg is 1.7 ounces, and a jumbo egg is 2.5 ounces. Their hen’s egg came in at an impressive 4.2 ounces.

Not the largest egg ever laid by a hen; that record was claimed in 1956 by a White Leghorn in New Jersey, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. It weighed 16 ounces.

We think her quarter-pounder is egg-cellent, nonetheless.

