Marshall Fire Department extinguishes commercial building fire

The Marshall Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon.
The Marshall Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon.(City of Marshall)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Fire Department successfully extinguished a fire at a former pawn shop.

According to a report from the City of Marshall, at around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of West Grand Ave. After about an hour, the fire was able to be contained and extinguished.

“Commercial fires in large buildings like these can quickly get out of hand,” said Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper. “Thanks to early notification from quick thinking people passing by, seeing smoke, and making the immediate 911 call our guys were able to make a rapid response and successful firestop.” 

Cooper said interior temperatures reached around 250 degrees while exterior temperatures reached around 94 degrees.

“To the citizen who brought his young son and delivered Gatorade to our firefighters, I want to personally say thank you,” said Cooper.

