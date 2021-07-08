East Texas Now Business Break
Gov. Greg Abbott signs law prohibiting children from sleeping in CPS offices

By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 1896 last month that provides changes to health and human services provided by the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) and the Health and Human Services Commission (HHS).

The new law prohibits kids from sleeping in CPS offices until placement is found. This is an issue nonprofits like BCS Together have worked to address in Brazos County by creating ‘The Haven’.

“Not every community has a place like this setup right now for these kids to move from an office to a home,” said Lauren Falcone, Director of Community Partnership.

In the last year, 123 children were removed from their homes in Brazos County, adding to the 16,308 children in foster care statewide.

Falcone says since the new law was put in place 10 kids have stayed at The Haven, who came from all across the state.

“We’re constantly full. We’re at our max capacity since Gov. Abbott issued that order at the start of July. We’ve had 10 girls come in and out in the last two weeks staying at The Haven, and while it’s been wonderful they’re not in offices, they are getting to use this comfortable home, it’s just not, it’s just not a long-term answer.”

Falcone says while the change in the law is a step in the right direction, foster and adoptive families are part of the solution.

“We are looking for more foster families. It can be short-term, it can be long-term. The number in Texas of children waiting for placement is 284,” said Falcone. “While we’re very excited for this order there’s going to be a lot of complicated steps for this to take place.”

DFPS officials say they’re working hard to comply with the new mandate, identifying new placement options to help supplement motels and other alternate locations already being used.

“We are very appreciative of Governor Abbott for including this important issue in the special session, and we look forward to working with the Legislature and our foster care providers,” said a release from DFPS.

DFPS has upcoming meetings for those interested in becoming foster or adoptive families. You can find more information by clicking here.

