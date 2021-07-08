East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Only a few showers/thundershowers are possible for the remainder of the day today and only a few through Saturday. Slightly better chances for Deep East Texas. Rain chances increase overnight Saturday into Sunday as a cold front, stalls, north of the Red River allowing for a few outflow boundaries to move southward into East Texas. Rain chances diminish slowly into Monday morning, then only a very slight chance of rain is expected for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week. Temperatures in the lower 90s through Saturday, then in the upper 80s on Sunday and Monday. Back into the lower to middle 90s for Tuesday through Thursday as chances for cooling rain are slight. Rainfall totals of 1.50″ will be possible for the northern half of East Texas over the next 7 days with most of that occurring starting late on Saturday night, continuing through Sunday, into early Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23
Children found safe in drug house; mom, male friend taken into custody
Shooting at Motel 6 in Longview.
1 person injured after shooting at Longview motel
Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
Traffic backed up for several miles on EB 20.
18-wheeler wreck at Willow Branch exit clear, traffic flow restored on I-20
Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families

Latest News

Best Rain chances over the next 7 days is expected very late Saturday through Sunday.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 7-8-21
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 7-8-21
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tropical Weather Outlook
Area of low pressure continues to bring rain to Texas Gulf Coast