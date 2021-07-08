East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Dutch dreams: 3x3 Olympic basketball team eyes Tokyo gold

A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)(Koji Sasahara | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Three-on-three basketball debuts as an Olympic sport in Tokyo and presents traditionally overlooked basketball countries with opportunities for medals.

Count the Netherlands among them. Basketball is far down the list of popular sports in the Netherlands, but the Dutch 3x3 men’s team has made strides in recent years.

They reached the Olympics by beating the United States and France in the qualification tournament.

The game is fast paced. There’s a 12-second shot clock and games are only 10 minutes long or first to 21.

The Netherlands open their Olympic campaign on July 24 against 3x3 powerhouse Serbia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23
Children found safe in drug house; mom, male friend taken into custody
Shooting at Motel 6 in Longview.
1 person injured after shooting at Longview motel
Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Traffic backed up for several miles on EB 20.
18-wheeler wreck at Willow Branch exit clear, traffic flow restored on I-20
Anthony Levi Cochran
Bullard man pleads guilty to assault, conspiracy as part of White Supremacist prison gang

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Longview beautification
City of Longview receives special designation for beautification efforts
Police say a man died after being shot while invading a California home.
Police: California man shoots, kills armed home intruder
Officials pledged to find all those responsible for the pre-dawn raid on President Jovenel...
2 Haitian Americans detained in slaying of Haiti president
President Joe Biden says the U.S. is set to complete the war in Afghanistan by August 31. It's...
Biden says U.S. war in Afghanistan will end August 31
President Joe Biden says the U.S. is set to complete the war in Afghanistan by August 31. It's...
Biden: US 'did what it went to do in Afghanistan'