District judge orders Union Pacific to keep jobs in Palestine for now

A district court judge ordered Union Pacific on Thursday to continue its employment in Palestine as required by a prior judgement.(KLTV)
By Blake Holland
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - A district court judge ordered Union Pacific on Thursday to continue its employment in Palestine as required by a prior judgement.

As for what happens next, an attorney representing the City of Palestine and Anderson County said that likely depends on what the railroad does next, whether it be appealing this order or a request for further hearings.

The railroad announced plans in April of 2021 to cut almost 60 jobs from their Palestine railcar shop by June 14, 2021. Those plans were brought to a halt leading up to Thursday’s hearing in Rusk, and the court’s order to maintain the jobs still stands.

This is a developing story.

