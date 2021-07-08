COVID-19 blamed for worst blood shortage in decades

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Carter Blood Care says they’re facing a critical shortage of blood − one not seen in the last 30 years.

At their donation center in Tyler, the shelves, which are supposed to be filled with their blood supply, are mostly empty. Manager of Operations Jacque Decker says COVID-19 is primarily to blame for the shortage.

“Blood drives had to be canceled; we had a lot less donor turnout at our blood drives and our donor centers,” Decker said.

Another contributor to their supply is donations from blood drives at local high schools. But since school is out, those drives aren’t happening, making the shortage even worse.

“There are certain blood types that we have less than a one-day supply of and sometimes the blood is going out the very next day, just as quick as we can get it in,” Decker said.

When it comes time for the blood to be used, Decker says East Texas hospitals are feeling the impact of the shortage.

“There are patients all across DFW, Central, and East Texas that are being told they’re having to wait right now,” Decker said.

We reached out to East Texas hospitals about how they’re handling the shortage.

UT Health East Texas says in part, “We have experienced intermittent shortages in blood supply dating back to February’s winter storm. At times, the shortages are more severe, as they have been recently. However, we monitor our supply daily, and to date, have not experienced any negative impact.”

CHRISTUS Health did not return our request for comment.

It’s not known when the shortage could end, but in the meantime, Carter Blood Care urges everyone eligible to donate.

“We do a quick mini-physical and you answer a couple of questions, and we’ll have you in and out in about 30 to 45 minutes, and you’ll get some juice and cookies,” Decker said.

Anyone who has had COVID-19 must wait 14 days after their last symptoms before donating blood. There is no wait time after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

